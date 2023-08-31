Convicted murderer escapes prison outside Philadelphia

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Convicted murderer escapes prison outside Philadelphia

  • 0
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. on August 31, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

 Chester County District Attorney

Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate considered “extremely dangerous” escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

He was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

“Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search,” said the DA’s office in a news release.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole last week.

The DA is urging the public to call 911 immediately if they have any information about the suspect.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

