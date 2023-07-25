 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Community rallies after $1,000 in donations stolen from family whose home was destroyed by tornado

A North Carolina family receive help after they say someone stole more than $1,000 in donations from them.

    NASH COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) -- A Nash County family said someone stole more than $1,000 in donations from them.

The family lost everything in an EF-3 tornado that come through the community last week.

“We had just a couple seconds to get in [the bathroom]. Next thing you know, everything was just gone,” said Haydi Marenco Chavarria.

She said she and her family have lived in the house on Cummings Road for more than four years. They’re no strangers to tornado warnings, but this time was different.

“I told the baby, ‘This is it for us.’ I never thought I would die this way,” Chavarria said. But she survived. Her family was met with a demolished home and no belongings.

“I miss going home to go to bed in my own bed,” her daughter Nicky Juarez said.

Chavarria said they were moving things in and out of their temporary hotel room when the money was stolen. The community support only came back stronger.

“People need to help each other in times like this,” Gregory Pittman said. He was one of at least 10 people WRAL News saw who stopped by to offer a donation.

In fact a stranger, all the way from Idaho, said he saw the remains of the house and felt compelled to help.

“I was at a church Sunday, asked how I could help, and they said there was a tornado here,” Daxton Taylor said. “Instead of going to the church directly, I just turned, pulled in, said ‘hi’ to the people that live here. I said, ‘I’m here, I’m available. What do you need?’”

Since then, they've been able to raise $3,000 more to help during this time.

You can help the people who were living in the tornado's path. The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way have setup the Twin County Tornado Disaster Relief Fund. Anyone can donate and 100% of the money goes to people affected by the tornado.

