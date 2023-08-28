 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Community celebrates life of Rachel Morin, mother found murdered at trail

Community celebrates life of Rachel Morin, mother found murdered at Harford County trail

    BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, who was murdered after going on a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air earlier this month.

Harford County detectives are still searching for the suspect who murdered Morin, who is also suspected in a burglary and assault in California.

Morin's Celebration of Life on Sunday was held at Greater Grace Church in Baltimore.

The service lasted for about an hour as her pastor and her mother spoke to those in attendance.

"The hardest thing is for a mom to have to plan her child's funeral," mother Patty Morin said.

Patty Morin delivered an emotional speech about losing her daughter.

"I know that the God that we believe in and the God that Rachel believed in was there holding her and comforting her," Patty Morin said.

Morin was first reported missing on August 5 after she went on an evening walk on the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Her body was found the next day by a search volunteer the next day.

"The next … afternoon, you hear that they found her body and the pain is so unbearable," Patty Morin said.

Despite her murder gaining international attention, it still remains unsolved.

Home security camera footage from the incident was shared with detectives in Harford County in hopes of having the community help with the identification process.

"Every day is just one more day they have to process what has happened here," said Randolph Rice, the family's attorney.

Her loved ones have been gathering to honor Morin since her murder.

They held a private funeral for her earlier this month and also held a walk along the trail last week.

"She was a devoted mother," said Rice. "She made sure she took care of her kids. She took care of herself. She was a part of the church. That was a big part of her life."

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Detectives say they have received more than 300 tips from the public.

