 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

  • 0
Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

Kristel Candelario left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico, prosecutors say.

 Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — A Cleveland woman has been indicted on murder charges after she left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico and the baby died, prosecutors say.

“On June 6, 2023, Kristel Candelario left her 16-month-old daughter alone and unattended at her residence near Lorain Avenue and West 97th Street in Cleveland,” a Monday release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. “She did not return to her child until June 16, 2023, around 8 a.m. Upon returning, Candelario found her 16-month-old daughter unresponsive and called the police.”

Authorities declared the “extremely dehydrated” 16-month-old dead on arrival, according to the release. The girl was found in a Pack ‘n Play pen “on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets,” the release said.

Candelario was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, prosecutors say.

Court records indicate she’s being held in jail on a $1 million bond with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you