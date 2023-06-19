 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters

Drew, 10, helps crack a case at the FBI headquarters in St. Louis.

 KMOV

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Things were tense at the FBI headquarters in St. Louis Friday afternoon after a rare item was stolen and the thief was holed up inside the building.

He was tracked down and Junior Special Agent Drew Patchin flushed him out. His team entered the building and apprehended the suspect, who looked a lot like the Hamburgaler.

Drew, 10, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2019 that doctors said was inoperable. His family found a surgeon in Houston, Texas who is going to operate, but until then, they are making memories with Drew and his 5-year-old brother.

The FBI stepped up to help with the fun Friday.

