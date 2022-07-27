 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Candace Cameron Bure explains JoJo Siwa calling her 'rudest celebrity'

  • 0
Candace Cameron Bure explains JoJo Siwa calling her 'rudest celebrity'

According to Candace Cameron Bure, everything is "all good" between the actress and JoJo Siwa.

 Getty Images

According to Candace Cameron Bure, everything is "all good" between the actress and JoJo Siwa after Siwa pegged her as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met.

Siwa posted a video on TikTok over the weekend that went viral in which she shared a photo of Bure, but no details about how she was rude.

It had the internet trying to theorize what happened between the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestants that could have caused drama.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bure posted a video on her verified Instagram account explaining that she was "shocked" by the designation.

"I had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend," Cameron Bure said. "My publicist contacted her manager and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened."

CNN has reached out to Siwa for comment.

She said she was able to speak with Siwa and asked what had happened because as far as Cameron Bure could recall, they had had a "great" time meeting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Cameron Bure said the singer and former "Dance Moms" star was at first hesitant to tell her why she felt slighted by Cameron Bure since she was just participating in a TikTok trend and "didn't think it was a big deal."

But the "Fuller House" star said they kept talking.

"She said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'" Cameron Bure recalled Siwa explaining.

She said the now 19-year-old Siwa told her, "You weren't even mean and I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" Cameron Bure said, adding, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Cameron Bure said it's now "all good on the JoJo front."

And she learned from it.

"I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage," Cameron Bure said. "Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.