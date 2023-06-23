 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Can ChatGPT brew a better beer than humans? Pennsylvania brewery tests AI-created beer

Can ChatGPT brew a better beer than humans? Pennsylvania brewery tests AI-created beer

Jake Howell, left and Mike Beresky co-own Second Sin Brewing. The owners made a beer with a recipe generated by AI put it in a taste test against a beer Howell created.

 KYW

    BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (KYW) -- By now you've likely heard of artificial intelligence. The computer technology is drastically changing problem-solving and now a brewery in Bucks County is using it to generate beer recipes.

Second Sin Brewing used AI to generate its latest beer release. The one question now is who makes a better beer: a human or a robot?

"This beer is called Jake Against," Jake Howell said. "This is my recipe. Both beers turned out well. I won't hide my bias. I think mine is better."

It's Jake Against the Machine literally. "Jake Against" is Second Sin Brewing's newest IPA and was made by Head brewer and Co-owner Howell. But "the machine" was generated by using AI technology.

The idea to use ChatGPT came from Co-owner Mike Beresky.

"I came up with the idea. Can it write a beer recipe? Turns out it can," Beresky said. "And naturally, I was like well is it as smart as Jake is with brewing? Let's find out. Let's put them head to head."

The owners are lifelong friends and opened the brewery in Bristol in 2019. They've used AI in the past but usually for social media. This is the first time they've used it for a beer recipe.

"Cause there's nothing more repetitive than telling people you have a food truck on any given weekend that was the same one the prior weekend, so it's a way to spice things up," Beresky said. "You just ask it a question and it will respond. We asked it to write the best hazy IPA recipe in the world and that's it. "It's that simple. It gives you the instruction, the whole deal."

While Jake has no concerns his job is in jeopardy, he does see where AI could help in the future.

"If I'm short on time and I can't come up with a recipe I know I can rely on ChatGPT to get me in the ballpark," Howell said. "It's kind of like if I give you grandma's favorite cookie recipe and you go and bake it. It's not going to taste the same as how she does it."

The industry trade group Brewers of Pennsylvania says this is the first time AI has been used to brew a beer in Pennsylvania.

Jake the brewer won with a score of 60-48 against AI.

