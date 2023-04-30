Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’

  • 0
Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’

Two teens in Camas, Washington took a WWII tank to prom.

 KPTV

Click here for updates on this story

    CAMAS, Washington (KPTV) -- More than two months ago, Sherman Bynum and his friends decided they wanted to go to their Camas, Wash. prom in a World War II tank.

Saturday night, they made it happen.

“I think the quote that we’ve been repeating a lot today is, ‘today’s the day, man,’” Bynum said. “We’re feeling really good, and we woke up ready to go.”

Bynum’s best friend, Sam Tetro, added, “We’ve been going back and forth about how nervous, but super hyped up that we are about it.”

Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who just so happens to own an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland. He said it would cost a thousand bucks.

That’s when Bynum said he and Tetro put together a GoFundMe. Quickly, they got the money to hire Greenberg and his tank.

“I’ve been collecting these since high school,” Greenberg said as he gestured to his tank, “and now I’m 65. If it wasn’t for tanks and the guys who drove them and worked on them and fought with them during WWII, we wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Bynum said that compared to a typical prom ride, theirs is much better.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Bynum wouldn’t dare be caught in something like a sports car or limo. Instead, he’s armed with a tank, friends and one proud mom.

“I never thought he’d pull it off and here we are,” said Sherman’s mother, Megan Bynum.

Sherman even recruited Portland’s own Unipiper, Brian Kidd, who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of Star Wars while riding a unicycle.

Since Kidd’s 40th birthday just so happened to fall on the date of their prom, he said he’s especially happy to be their escort.

“Making sure that Portland stays the place where people can be who they are,” Kidd said.

Sherman even managed to get himself a date, Mycah Chala.

“He asked me with a sign that said, ‘I’d be tankful to take you to prom,’” Chala laughed. “It was perfect.”

Sherman said this started off as a joke but wound up proving a point he holds near and dear.

“Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

