...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boston City Councilor, driving on revoked license, crashes car into house

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara crashed a car into a home in Jamaica Plain on Friday, June 30. Police said her four-year-old son was in the car, but was not in a proper booster seat. The police report also said she was driving on a revoked license with no insurance.

    JAMAICA PLAIN, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is facing some serious questions after she crashed a car into a home in Jamaica Plain.

According to the police report, the car went through a fence before crashing into the house on Centre Street just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police said her four-year-old son was in the car, but was not in a proper booster seat, as required by law. The boy went to Boston Children's Hospital and ended up with several stitches over his left eye.

Lara's office confirmed she was driving the car, which was not hers. The police report also said she was driving on a revoked license with no insurance, the car was not registered, and it had an expired inspection sticker.

A state driving record from the Registry of Motor Vehicles said Lara's driving record has multiple violations and sanctions, including failing to appear in court or trial in Connecticut in 2014.

Lara has been summonsed to court.

WBZ-TV reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu's office for comment, but her staff referred us back to Boston Police.

