Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Body found in East River is 13-year-old missing boy last seen in Harlem, family says

Body found in East River is 13-year-old missing boy last seen in Harlem, family says

The body of a boy missing from Harlem was pulled from the East River on Thursday morning. The victim's family confirmed later Thursday that the body was 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

    NEW YORK (WABC) -- The body of a boy missing from Harlem was pulled from the East River on Thursday morning.

The victim's family confirmed later Thursday that the body was 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

Several people spotted the body near the Madison Avenue Bridge where it was recovered and brought to shore.

Police initially said that based on the body's appearance and clothing, it appeared to be one of two missing boys last seen in Harlem.

The NYPD had asked for the public's help on Tuesday to help find 13-year-old Garrett Warren and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie.

Both boys were last spotted this weekend and were believed to have been seen together at a park near 143rd and Lenox.

The NYPD's scuba team, drones, and a helicopter are continuing to search the area for the second victim.

