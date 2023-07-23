 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, injuring 8 on board, troopers say

  • 0
Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, injuring 8 on board, troopers say

The boat had been carrying eight people when it crashed, authorities said.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

(CNN) — A boat crashed into a home near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, injuring all eight people on board and extensively damaging the house, according to Missouri law enforcement.

The boat’s occupants were thrown from the vessel when it crashed at the 1.5-mile mark of the main channel, Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

“The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers,” the tweet read.

The driver of the boat, aged 46, was arrested for boating while intoxicated, the highway patrol said. His passengers were all adults, according to the incident report.

All eight people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Six sustained serious injuries and two had moderate injuries, the report said.

The boat involved was a 2014 Nor-Tech, it said.

“The home sustained extensive damage,” according to the highway patrol.

Troopers are reconstructing the crash scene using a drone, the highway patrol said Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you