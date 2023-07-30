Blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan, killing at least 44

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 700 PM MST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.  However heavy
rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and a Flood Advisory
is in effect until 945 PM MST.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 640 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Avra Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Marana, moving west at 15
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and
Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Kuakatch Wash, Growler Wash, Alamo Wash and Cuerda de Lena.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Highway 85 just south of
Why.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan, killing at least 44

  • Updated
  • 0
Blast rips through political gathering in Pakistan, killing at least 44

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 30.

 Rescue 1122 Head Quarters/AP

(CNN) — At least 44 people died after a suicide bomber attacked a political convention organized by an Islamist party in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

More than 100 were injured, 17 critically, in the attack targeting members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, who had gathered in the town of Khar, close to the border with Afghanistan.

Local police said the attacker detonated explosives near the convention’s stage.

There has been no initial claim of responsibility for the attack. But the local branch of ISIS has previously targeted JUI-F party leaders as they consider them apostates.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” the blast, according to a statement released by the minister’s office.

An investigation is underway, and the prime minister’s office has requested a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the statement added.

The leader of the JUI-F party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressed “deep sorrow and regret” following the blast, in a statement released by his press office.

“‎Peace be upon JUI workers,” the statement added. “The federal and provincial government should provide the best treatment to the injured.”

One witness said more than 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred.

“A powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” Rahim Shah told Dawn.com.

When he came around there were “people screaming and even shots were fired,” he said, adding that there was blood everywhere.

Pakistani political parties are beginning campaign preparations ahead of elections due later this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.