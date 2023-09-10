 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bacterial disease infecting sea lions poses threat to dogs

At least 20 dead sea lions have been found on the North Coast and a bacterium that can survive for weeks or months in the water or soil is the likely culprit. Andrea Nakano reports. (9-8-23)

    SAUSALITO, California (KPIX) -- The Marine Mammal Center is seeing an uptick in sea lions infected with a deadly disease. While it can be fatal to sea lions, it can also be deadly for your pet dog.

For Bridgette Gras and James Waltz, their pup, Charlie Brown, is an adored member of the family.

"He's everything. He's family. He's company," Waltz said.

The Marine Mammal Center is sending out an alert to dog owners to keep your pooch a safe distance from sea lions.

"Dogs can be impacted by leptospirosis and it can be fatal to dogs," said Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for the center.

Rulli said Marine Mammal Center staff have seen half a dozen sea lions infected by leptospirosis come ashore, especially in the area around Bodega Bay. The center is treating some of the patients, hoping to bring them back to full health.

"Just because of the severity of the disease, by the time these animals are coming to shore about one-third are returned back to the wild and that's only because the disease has already taken root by the time they are coming to shore," Rulli said.

The center's advice is to keep dogs away from sea lions. Those with leptospirosis will appear lethargic and have their flippers tucked close to their bodies.

For James Waltz, the key to protecting Charlie Brown, is to keep him leashed in public areas.

"We never ever allowed them to be away from where we were. We always knew what they were doing. It's a responsibility of ownership."

If a dog does get infected, there is usually a one- to two-week delay before symptoms appear. Those symptoms can include fever and kidney and liver failure. If your dog is around water often, there is a vaccine for leptospirosis.

