Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Authorities investigate vandalism and possible arson at churches near Washington, DC

MD: Three Bethesda churches vandalized; two churches set on fire

Three churches located on the same road in Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, were vandalized over the weekend, and authorities are investigating fires set at two of the churches as arson.

"These churches are within a few mile radius of each other," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. "We can't conclusively say right now that they are connected, but they are all very similar."

At around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a fire was set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church on Old Georgetown Rd. in Bethesda, Maryland, Piringer told CNN, yet the damage was minimal.

An investigator leaving the church grounds then came across debris authorities suspect came from the nearby Wildwood Baptist Church, Piringer said, including a couple of damaged headstones and wood material on the road.

Wildwood Baptist was not set on fire, but the material found appeared to have been the result of vandalism, according to Piringer.

A spokesperson from North Bethesda United Methodist confirmed the building had damage caused by fire to the fellowship hall, kitchen and a hallway.

"We are saddened by these destructive acts, and we feel tinges of the heartache and fear that arise in communities of all types when a sacred space is desecrated. We cannot know the hurt of the person or people who vandalized churches in our neighborhood, and so we lift their hurt and our own hurt up to God," Rev. Kara Scroggins, senior pastor of the church, said in a statement provided to CNN.

About 24 hours later, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, the fire and rescue service was called to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish located less than two miles away from the other churches. First responders observed a fire in the church's sanctuary, which damaged several pews but was quickly extinguished, Piringer said, adding investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

In remarks livestreamed Sunday, Rev. Samuel Giese informed the St. Jane Frances de Chantal congregation their parish had been vandalized overnight. The video on YouTube also contained footage from inside the church of the overnight fire.

"People broke in, they overturned statues, tore down the stations of the cross, desecrated the tabernacle, and tried to set the church on fire," Giese said.

In a statement to CNN, Wildwood Baptist Church said "the damage done to our church was limited to the desecration of the graveyard adjacent to the church. Our prayers and concern are for those whose hearts are so vile to attack churches and graveyards."

Authorities did not comment on a potential motive amid the ongoing investigation.

CNN has reached out to Montgomery County police, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish and the North Bethesda United Methodist Church for comment.

