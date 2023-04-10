Authorities in Louisville release bodycam video of police response to shooting at bank that left 5 people dead

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154. * TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday. * WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts to around 35 to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&