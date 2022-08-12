Author Salman Rushdie attacked at western New York event and a suspect is in custody, police say

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek recreation area this afternoon. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, and Seven Falls. This includes the following streams and drainages... Sabino Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE