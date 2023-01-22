At least 9 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
