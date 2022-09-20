 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

At least 8 taken to hospitals after a Chicago building explosion

Six people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on September 20, according to Chicago Fire.

 Chicago Fire Department

Eight people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago Fire.

At least three of those people are listed in serious to critical condition, Chicago Fire said on Twitter. The source of the explosion is unknown at this time and remains under investigation, and the ATF and the Chicago Police bomb unit are on scene to assist.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman could not provide further details of the victims' conditions in a brief news conference but told reporters he'd heard the injuries range from "burns to traumatic injuries."

Fire companies were dispatched around 9 a.m. local time, Ferman said, and the first unit to arrive, a battalion chief, called for a collapse response after seeing "some sort of an explosion and a partial collapse of the upper floor of a residential building." The battalion chief also called for a hazardous materials response, Ferman said.

Authorities had to conduct a "technical sort of search" of the building due to its condition, Ferman said. The upper floor was "compromised," so technical experts were called in to support the structure with struts so rescue personnel could safely search for victims and remove debris.

The building has four stories and 35 units, Chicago Fire said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, and investigators are looking at the top floor as the possible source.

Officials were "confident" they had gotten everyone out of the building, Ferman said, but the search remained ongoing. Residents have been displaced, he added, but it's not clear how many.

About 135 personnel from fire suppression, special operations and EMS responded to the scene, he said. Officials from gas, water and electric utilities were also on scene, Ferman said.

The-CNN-Wire

