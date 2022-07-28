At least 3 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 1125 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Fresnal Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras Fire burn scar. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1159 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. In
excess of 2 inches of rain has fallen in the upper reaches of
Alder, Stratton and Peppersauce Washes. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Washes south of San Manuel and near Campo Bonito, including washes
or low water crossings over Redington Rd in this area.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

At least 3 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

At least 3 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and 'hundreds will lose their homes,' governor says

Heavy rainfall inundated eastern Kentucky overnight, prompting a flash flood emergency and making local roads impassable.

 CNN Weather

At least three people have died in widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky following heavy overnight rains, the governor said Thursday -- an inundation that he says will be "one of the most significant, deadly floods" in the commonwealth's history.

"There are going to be a lot of people out there that need our help," Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conferece Thursday afternoon in Frankfort. "Unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding."

Portions of eastern Kentucky received more than 8 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, overwhelming creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the National Weather Service said. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

The rains have caused untold damage to homes in the state's slice of central Appalachia and forced some residents to the roofs of their swamped homes to await rescue, the governor said.

Live updates: Kentucky flooding leaves at least 3 dead

"Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event (where) it's going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover," Beshear said in an earlier news conference Thursday morning.

Beshear activated the National Guard to help with rescues and recovery and declared an emergency to expedite resources to help, he said.

The Guard has identified people stuck on roofs and was "making preparations to go in and withdraw them," the state's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, said at morning news conference, without detailing where these people were.

Video from various locations showed floodwater covering roads and swallowing portions of homes and vehicles.

In the small creekside town of Hindman, a virtual lake pooled into valley areas, nearly covering pickup trucks and encroaching on numerous homes, in some cases reaching almost to their roofs, drone video recorded by storm chaser Brandon Clement showed.

Barbara Wicker was worried about relatives in Hindman, including five grandchildren, because water had surrounded their homes, she told Clement in a predawn interview.

"I can't reach them. I can't reach 911. ... There's no help in sight," Wicker told Clement outdoors in Hindman, a Knott County town roughly a 130-mile drive southeast of Lexington.

"That goes way up in there -- everybody's stuck," Hindman resident Kendra Bentley, also standing near a road outside, told Clement about floodwater surrounding homes.

Floodwater also covered much of the Breathitt County town of Lost Creek, a 90-mile drive southeast of Lexington, video from CNN affiliate WKYT showed. Fast-moving waters covered at least one home and ripped the porch stairs from another, WKYT reported Thursday morning.

Deaths in at least two counties

Of the three who died as a result of the flooding, at least one died in Perry County, and one in Knott County, Beshear said.

Another was an 81-year-old woman who was a native of Perry County, the governor said, without saying where she died.

The Perry County coroner's office said it knew of at least one death there Thursday morning -- that of an 82-year-old woman whose body was found in Coneva after she was reported missing.

It was not clear whether her death was included in the govenor's tally of three.

Authorities had to travel half a mile by boat, and walk about a mile by foot, to reach her, said Jeffrey Combs, Perry County's chief deputy coroner

Many of the roadways in the county are inaccessible, said Combs, who did not release the woman's name.

Region suffers outages of power and water service

The National Guard was deploying helicopters and trucks that can move through water to deliver supplies and transport people, and Beshear also declared an emergency to help unlock other resources, he said. Fish and wildlife workers were "out with boats, working to make water rescues where safe for their personnel," he said.

Rescue areas included a school in Breathitt County, where a couple of staff members were stranded in an otherwise empty building, Beshear said. The Guard was preparing to rescue them, Lamberton said Thursday morning.

More than 24,000 power outages were reported in Kentucky as of 2 p.m., mostly in the east, according to PowerOutage.us.

Water service also was interrupted in parts of eastern Kentucky Thursday, in part because pipes burst in flooding events and systems need to be shut down for repairs, Beshear said. Truckloads of water were being sent to the region, he said.

Three state parks will be available to shelter people who lost their homes, Beshear said.

More flooding is possible Thursday especially in parts of eastern Kentucky -- where another 1 to 3 inches are possible during the day -- southern West Virginia and far southwest Virginia, the weather service said.

'Please stay off the roads'

In the Breathitt County community of Jackson, floodwater swiftly ran past a home in Thursday's predawn darkness, carrying a trash can and other debris with it, video recorded by Deric Lostutter showed.

Breathitt County opened its courthouse building as a shelter for those displaced by the flooding, the county's emergency management agency said on Facebook.

"Many roadways in the county are becoming covered with water and are impassable. Please stay off the roads if at all possible tonight," the post said.

Rescue crews have been unable to reach several areas due to "swift water over roadways," the emergency management agency noted.

In the Perry County community of Buckhorn, deep floodwaters surrounded a school Thursday morning, forming a large, brown lake around the building and swallowing all but the top of a playground set, video posted to Facebook by Marlene Abner Stokely shows.

Swollen rivers and creeks in the region spilled over the land.

Near Whitesburg, an eastern Kentucky community of more than 1,500 people near the Virginia state line, the North Fork Kentucky River surpassed its previous record height by 5 feet, according to provisional automatic data from the United States Geological Survey.

The gauge there was reading 20.91 feet at 10 a.m. Thursday; the previous record was 14.7 feet, set on January 29, 1957. The data is preliminary and will need to be reviewed, because items can become stuck to the gauge and give false readings during major flooding.

'Seemingly never-ending fire hose' of moisture across much of US

Thursday's inundation in Kentucky comes two days after record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flash flooding in the St. Louis area.

It's part of a "seemingly never-ending fire hose of monsoonal and Gulf of Mexico moisture that is producing a conveyor belt of heavy rain and thunderstorms from the Southwest to the central Appalachians," the Weather Prediction Center said Thursday morning.

Recent rain, with more coming, makes additional flash flooding likely in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and central Appalachians over the next two days, the prediction center said.

A moderate risk -- or level 3 of 4 -- of excessive rainfall exists Thursday for parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and northern Tennessee -- as well as parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, the prediction center said.

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall around the world. The atmosphere can hold more moisture as temperatures climb, and that can lead to higher rainfall rates and make record-breaking downpours more likely.

Scientists are increasingly confident in the role that the climate crisis plays in extreme weather, and have warned that these events will become more intense and more dangerous with every fraction of a degree of warming.

