Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they're 'aware' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused pain

  • 0
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher arrive for the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, on April 15.

 Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

(CNN) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have shared a video in which they said they are “aware of the pain” they caused by writing letters on behalf of Danny Masterson ahead of his rape conviction sentencing.

Kunis and Kutcher, who co-starred with Masterson on “That ’70s Show,” were among nearly 50 people who advocated for leniency for the actor before he was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.

Masterson has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his case.

In their video shared on Instagram on Saturday, Kutcher said Masterson’s family asked them to write character letters describing “the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.”

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis said.

In their letters to court, the couple vouched for Masterson’s character.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society,” Kutcher wrote, while Kunis described Masterson as an “outstanding role model and friend.”

On Saturday, Kutcher said their intention with the letters was “not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

“We support victims, we have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Kunis said in the video.

The two are involved in several philanthropic efforts, including an organization Kutcher cofounded to combat sex trafficking.

Kunis concluded their message by saying, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

