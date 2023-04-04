 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Apple's Weather app briefly went down and rained on everyone's morning

Anyone using their iPhone to check the weather on Tuesday may have had better luck just looking out the window.

Apple's default Weather app briefly went down for many users on Tuesday morning, showing blank screens with no data. The result: many users felt clueless about what was happening outside.

"The Apple Weather app has been down all morning and I never imagined how much disruption that would cause," wrote one Twitter user. Another tweeted an apparent "Top Gun" reference: "Biggest storm of the season is about to hit Fargo and the Apple weather app is down. I'm flying blind, Goose."

There are numerous other sources one could use to determine the weather, including various apps, websites, local news reports and, of course, one's own eyes. But the apparent disruption from the outage highlights how reliant some have grown on certain popular applications.

Apple confirmed the outage in a Twitter reply to a frustrated user, noting that some app users may be experiencing a "temporary outage." The company's System Status page also flagged the Weather app as facing an ongoing issue.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

One CNN reporter saw only a handful of cities on the Weather app home screen load with full data, while most cities remained completely blank. The app usually displays information including hourly forecast, 10-day forecast, air quality index, precipitation, UV index and more.

The app was revamped as part of the iOS 16 release in September after Apple bought popular weather service Dark Sky in 2020 and fully integrated its features into the newest operating system.

