Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Allison Holker says dancing again for first time since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death ‘felt so good’

(From left) Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss at the Los Angeles premiere of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" in 2022.

 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Eight months after Stephen “tWitch” Boss, beloved DJ for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and TV personality who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” tragically died, his wife and fellow dance cohort Allison Holker has returned to the dance floor.

“Truly felt so good to dance again,” Holker wrote in the caption of a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday.

In the video, Holker is seen smiling and full of energy while dancing to Missy Elliott’s “Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch” with friend and choreographer Brittany Russell.

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that,” she wrote, before thanking Russell “for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

It’s the first time since Boss’s death Holker posted a dance video to her Instagram page, after the couple regularly posted similar videos to their popular social media accounts that showcased themselves performing choreographed dance routines together in their home.

Russell also posted the video on her Instagram Stories Saturday, writing she’s “beyond proud” of Holker. “And just like that, we leaned on each other and danced,” Russell also wrote, adding “the smiles tell it all.”

Boss died by suicide in December 2022. He was pronounced dead in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, CNN confirmed via the Los Angeles County Coroner at the time. He was 40.

Holker and Boss were all-star dancers on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010 and connected romantically. They wed in 2013 and share three children.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement shared with CNN at the time of Boss’s death. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

