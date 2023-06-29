 Skip to main content
After puppy intentionally run over, killed, deputies give 8-year-old new dog

Sacramento deputies made arrangements to get Priscilla Aguilar a new puppy after hers was intentionally run over and killed earlier this month.

    SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Priscilla Aguilar was heartbroken when her puppy was intentionally run over and killed earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said this spurred deputies to find a way to help the grieving 8-year-old girl out. Members of Sacramento County's Deputy Sheriffs' Association made arrangements with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to find her a new companion.

The shelter opened up early Wednesday and allowed Aguilar to find a new forever friend. After meeting three dogs, she connected the most with Atlas the husky.

“She was so pretty, so playful. I felt a stronger connection with her. She was exactly like my last dog so I really loved her," said Aguilar after picking her new pup.

The sheriff’s association is also donating a $500 PetSmart gift card to the family to help with supplies and training.

“It was really nice to see from start to finish. To get some type of resolution to this issue that happened,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded around 7:20 p.m. on June 5 to an animal report call. There, they learned that a man, identified as Donald Cummins, drove up to a seven-month-old German Shepard while it was still in the roadway.

The sheriff's office said the dog's owner, Aguilar, tried getting it out of the roadway, but Cummins yelled at the owner saying it should not be on the roadway before running it over.

Deputies were able to find Cummins through his license plate after he drove away. Cummins was arrested on June 21 on an animal cruelty charge.

