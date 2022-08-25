A Venezuelan family's harrowing, 10-country trek to New York City, with their pit bull in tow

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 720 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the eastern portions of Tucson. Radar and automated rain gages indicated that 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain has fallen over the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek, Escalante Road at Atterbury Wash and Freeman Rd between Broadway and Old Spanish Trail. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rincon Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Arroyo Chico, Santa Cruz River and Pantano Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE