A train derailment outside Philadelphia leads to precautionary evacuations in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile
in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, 1 PM MST this
afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures and
humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will produce
strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense
blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a potential for
Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix. Hazardous driving
conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust
is possible. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will
likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals
breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory
sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to
limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the
are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel
better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows
and doors closed to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A train derailment outside Philadelphia leads to precautionary evacuations in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

The cause of the derailment in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, was not immediately clear.

 KYW

(CNN) — Emergency crews are investigating a train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania, the Whitemarsh Township manager said.

The wreck happened Monday morning in Plymouth Meeting, which has about 7,500 residents 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia. About 16 of the train’s 40 cars derailed around 4:50 a.m., according to the train’s owner, CSX.

“While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train,” CSX said in a written statement.

“The local fire department responded and declared an evacuation of just over a dozen homes out of an abundance of caution.”

Some businesses close to the scene in Montgomery County were also evacuated as a precaution, Whitemarsh Township officials said in a statement.

“There are no reported injuries and no known hazard to the public,” the township said. “It is not believed that further evacuations will be needed, but we will evaluate as we know more.”

The apparent cause of the derailment was weather-related issues, CSX representative Sheriee Bowman told CNN.

While CSX owns the train, Norfolk Southern told CNN it owns the track where the derailment happened.

Norfolk Southern been under heightened scrutiny since the derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

The February 3 wreck sparked a dayslong inferno, spewed poisonous fumes into the air and killed thousands of fish. Residents and investigators who responded to the scene have reported an array of ailments since the derailment, but the exact causes of many of the illnesses have been difficult to determine.

Federal Rail Administration data provided to CNN in February showed 149 incidents in which hazardous materials were released from moving trains over the past decade. But the federal data is self-reported by train companies, so it is difficult to verify whether the data is complete.

While there was no indication any residents near the Pennsylvania derailment were in any danger Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is monitoring the situation.

“Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction,” Shapiro tweeted.

