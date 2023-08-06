A rare walrus calf was rescued in Alaska after found wandering alone and is currently under 24/7 cuddle care

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita and Green Valley.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 515 PM MST...

At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Green Valley, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Green Valley, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 26 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperatures of 106 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

A rare walrus calf was rescued in Alaska after found wandering alone and is currently under 24/7 cuddle care

  • 0

(CNN) — A rare walrus calf is under 24/7 cuddle care after he was found wandering alone in northern Alaska last week.

The Pacific walrus calf, estimated to be about a month old, arrived at the Alaska SeaLife Center on August 1 after being spotted on Alaska’s North Slope, about four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea, according to the Alaska SeaLife Center.

Officials said the area where the nearly 140-pound calf was found was unusual, as Pacific walruses are usually found in the ocean or along the western coastline. The center said it’s unclear how the animal made it so far inland.

The center said it was its first walrus patient in four years and only one of 10 walruses ever admitted to the center in its 25-year history, according to a news release.

Walrus calves depend on maternal care for the first two years of their lives, and when this walrus was found there was no adult walrus in sight, according to the center.

“It was apparent that the wayward calf would not survive long without intervention,” the center said.

The calf was moved to a warehouse, where he stayed overnight under constant watch, and then transported by plane to the Alaska SeaLife Center facility.

The veterinary team was concerned about malnutrition, dehydration and a cloudy eye, the center said. Blood work confirmed he was dehydrated and may have been fighting an infection.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care, which includes constant cuddling to help keep the calf calm and in hopes he develops healthily, the center said.

The around-the-clock cuddling is meant to emulate the maternal closeness calves are accustomed to, the center said.

The walrus remains under constant care while he continues to eat well and remains alert, the center said in an update posted to its Facebook page on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you