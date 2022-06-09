 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A man allegedly trying to enter an Alabama elementary school is shot and killed by police

  • 0

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick held a briefing about an incident that left one person dead after being shot by a police officer outside of an Alabama elementary school. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident.

A man was shot and killed by a police officer outside of an Alabama elementary school Thursday afternoon after an altercation with a school resource officer, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said during a news conference.

At least 34 students were inside Walnut Park Elementary School when the man tried to get inside, Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick tells CNN.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident.

In a news release, ALEA said that the individual was seen trying to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle near the school. A resource officer made contact with the individual and attempted to stop him, the release said.

An altercation ensued in which the individual attempted to take the officer's firearm. The officer was able to call for backup and a responding officer shot the individual who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

No children at the school were hurt in the incident, Horton said.

Though the school year is over, during the summer, the school has a literacy camp for elementary students, Reddick said.

The district has always had a practice of locking all exterior and interior doors, Reddick said. Something he touted for helping keep the potential intruder out.

"He tried to open at least two doors leading into the school," Reddick said.

"This is Gadsden. A small-knit community. You don't think that something like this is going to happen at your school," he added.

Praising the work of the school resource officer, Horton also highlighted the work the district has done in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Our schools, especially after ... what's happened in Texas, we have one of the largest school resource officers programs in Etowah County, preaching that these doors stay locked. That the individual was not able to make it inside the school," he said.

"From the school resource officer's standpoint -- he did exactly what should be done. He went straight to the threat, he confronted it and he dealt with it. It ended in, unfortunately, the death of the suspect, but that's the safest alternative. To keep that threat out of that school," he added.

The school resource officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the altercation, Horton said.

It is not known if the suspect was armed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you