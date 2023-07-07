 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lyft driver who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan was fatally shot in Washington, DC, police and charity say

Surveillance video in Washington, DC shows 4 boys running from the scene following the shooting of a Lyft driver early Monday.

(CNN) — A former Afghan interpreter who immigrated with his family to America in 2021 was shot and killed early Monday in Washington, DC, while on an extra shift as a Lyft driver, and police now are searching for suspects, authorities and a charity said.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, was found with a gunshot wound just after midnight Monday in his vehicle by officers responding to reports of an unconscious person, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Ahmad Yar, an interpreter who served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade before the Taliban takeover, had been working an extra rideshare shift when he was slain, according to a verified GoFundMe page.

Four people ran away from the scene shortly after he was shot, video released by police shows. No suspects have been named.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest, the release said.

Ahmad Yar brought his family to the US in 2021 after the Afghan government collapsed, the crowdfunding site says. He was the sole provider of his wife and four children, ages 15 months to 13 years, it says, and lived in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” a Lyft spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

CNN has reached out to US Army Special Forces for comment.

