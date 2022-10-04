A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result
in continued urban and small stream flooding.
- Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller
washes are experiencing increased flow.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 103 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain of up to 1 inch so far due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita,
Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say

  • 0

Police are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped four members of a family in Merced County, California, Monday, investigators said.

The missing family includes 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh as well as the child's uncle Amandeep Singh, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

The family is believed to have been "taken against their will" while at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, which is in central California between Modesto and Fresno.

"We have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Warnke implored people to come forward with any information they may have related to the kidnapping, saying there has been no known contact for ransom. "We've got evidence to indicate that the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up their tracks," he added.

"It's imperative that we get some information on this," Warnke said. "People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break."

The suspect is described as a man with a shaved head and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff's office said. He is considered armed and dangerous, officials added.

CNN has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.