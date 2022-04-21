 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

9-year-old girl among world's top Jiu-Jitsu fighters

MA: Nine-year-old girl amazes martial arts fans by contending for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championship

    TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- At just 64 pounds, 9-year-old Sufina Grajo from Cumberland, Rhode Island may not look intimidating, but when you watch her fight, you can see how she is ranked among the best in the world.

"I'm doing pretty good," Grajo said. "I'm number 15, 18 years and under, in the whole world."

Grajo started learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu two years ago and quickly racked up win after win against girls and boys.

"She does really well," Jair Morselli, the owner of Taunton's Brazilian Top Team said. "I think in the last tournament she won our matches.

The Rhode Island girl practices at the Brazilian Top Team in Taunton, and has her sights set on international competition in Florida this July.

"I'm really excited for that, because last time I got third place, then the last time I got second place, now I'm trying to go for gold," Grajo said.

"She's very athletic," Morselli said. "You teach a position and she really wants to learn."

Grajo said she got into the sport so she could defend herself against bullies as she gets older.

Now, she wants to be number one in the world.

"I learned that I can be really strong and skillful and I just feel really good doing it," Grajo said.

