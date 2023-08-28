 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

8-year-old Ciara Barber surpasses 200 on quest to see all Massachusetts city and town halls

  • 0

Not Available

Click here for updates on this story

    FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- An 8-year-old Worcester girl recently surpassed a milestone as she continues her quest to visit every town and city hall in Massachusetts.

Ciara Barber, who visited the WBZ Morning Mix last month, started her journey July 1 to see all of the state's 351 city and town halls.

She's now been to more than 200 of them.

Ciara recently made a stop in Fall River, where she received a key to the city.

The 8-year-old is headed back to school, but hopes to finish her project by the end of the year.

Ciara and her mother document their travels on Instagram.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.