Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

6-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run by two-wheeled vehicle, police say

  • 0

Police said a 6-year-old boy was struck in East Harlem and suffered severe head trauma, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports.

    NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) -- A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life Monday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend in East Harlem.

Police are searching for a man they said was on a two-wheeled motorized vehicle. They were not sure exactly what kind of vehicle struck the boy.

Police were called to Thomas Jefferson Park on 111th Street and 1st Avenue after getting reports of a little boy being struck on the sidewalk at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

We're told the boy was thrown to the ground and suffered severe head trauma, including brain bleeding and skull fractures. The boy was in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

A witness said the aftermath was hard to watch.

"I just see them trying to put him inside the ambulance," said Trisha Nichlson, of Harlem. "It was sad, because the parents were going crazy."

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrive. They believe he headed northbound in the park toward 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

