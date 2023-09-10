 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 930 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas...
especially the drainage areas that fill into Greene Wash in the
northern portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 732 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit,
Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

5th grader sets record, reading 1 million words first in 2 weeks of school

A 5th grader in Denver is being praised for his love for books after it was reported that he read more than 1 million words this year.

    DENVER (KCNC) -- Kiruvel Girmachew, a Denver fifth grader at Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside Elementary Charter School, would spend his entire school day reading if he could.

"When I read, it kind of feels like I am watching a movie in my mind and I just slip out of reality," Girmachew explained. "I'm like that kinda guy when everyone's playing I'm just sitting reading – even if I don't have a book I'll just go on my tablet."

But he says his passion to read actually started rather reluctantly. "In the summer, my mom forced me to read because she didn't want me on electronics."

Once he found his favorite book, there was no stopping the super reader.

"I found my favorite book in 4th grade. It's called 'Warriors' by Erin Hunter. The more I read, I got better which made me read faster which made me read more. It's like a cycle."

And now, Girmachew is celebrating a huge reading milestone and school record, with recognition from his teachers and principal. He read more than a million words in two weeks. That's the equivalent of the entire Harry Potter series. "Now, I'm at 1,500,000 words in, so I'm almost to 2 million already in four weeks."

"That's a lot of books. Does it feel like that when you're reading?" asked CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White.

"To be honest, not really. If I'm really into it feels like less than an hour but it's more like hours I'm reading," he replied.

"It feels really great actually. Once I heard about this interview, I'm like 'OK, I'm doing this for sure!'" he exclaimed.

The avid reader encourages anybody who hasn't picked up a book in awhile to simply give it a try.

"If I get mad, it calms me down. If I get too excited, it calms me down. Books I love calm me down and sometimes pump me up, hype me up," said Girmachew.

