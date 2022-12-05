5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Visibilities are expected to improve after 9 am. * WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Potential impacts to early morning flights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&