3 men indicted in the beating death of gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 125 PM MST, gauge reports indicate that flood waters continue
to impact Sabino Creek. River Center forecasts estimate that gages
should drop below flood stage in the late afternoon.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina
Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1117 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain has produced
flood waters that are moving down the CDO which will eventually
drain into the Santa Cruz River. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes and Catalina
State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 123 PM MST, flood waters continue to impact Sabino Creek,
including the recreation area. The River Forecast Center estimates
that river gages drop below flood stage late this afternoon.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain across the
warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Tucson International
Airport, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 AM MST, Earlier heavy rain in the past 12 hours
fueled a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the
wash was at 9.65 feet and appears to has crested with a small
gradual fall into the late afternoon hours. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 131 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
very heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.8 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Very heavy rain
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

3 men indicted in the beating death of gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

  • 0

Three men were indicted in connection with the beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, according to a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of West Virginia. Former mobster John "Red" Shea joins CNN's Fredricka Whitfield to discuss the killing of his for…

Three men have been indicted in the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Bulger, who was killed nearly four years ago while incarcerated at the US Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia, the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in a statement.

All three were incarcerated with Bulger at the Hazelton facility, where Bulger was serving two life sentences for the murders of 11 people, as well as numerous other counts including extortion, money laundering and drug dealing.

Prior to his imprisonment, Bulger ran Boston's infamous Winter Hill Gang during the 1970s and '80s. He went into hiding upon learning of his impending 1995 indictment, landing himself on the FBI's most-wanted list. He was finally found and arrested 16 years after he was indicted. The gangster's criminal reign would serve as the inspiration for Jack Nicholson's character in the Martin Scorsese film "The Departed."

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger, 89, in the head several times in October 2018, causing his death, the district attorney's office said.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the statement said. Geas is also charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence and McKinnon is separately charged with making false statements to a federal agent, the office said.

Geas remains imprisoned at the Hazelton penitentiary and DeCologero is currently being held at a separate federal prison facility. McKinnon has been on supervised release and was arrested in Florida on Thursday, the statement said.

CNN is working to determine whether the men have legal representation.

After they were indicted, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins expressed solidarity for the families of Bulger's victims.

"He was a serial murderer, and each mention of his name is a trigger to the families he devastated, reopening wounds that we can only hope had finally started to heal," Rollins said in a statement. "In the truest of ironies, Bulger's family has experienced the excruciating pain and trauma their relative inflicted on far too many, and the justice system is now coming to their aid."



