3 men indicted in the beating death of gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1040 AM MST, Earlier heavy rain in the past 12 hours fueled a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the wash was at 9.65 feet and appears to has crested with a small gradual fall into the late afternoon hours. This will cause small stream flooding. - Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&