Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3 found dead at resort, police say no ongoing threat to public

View of the scene in Breezy Point.

 WCCO

    BREEZY POINT, Minnesota (WCCO) -- An investigation is underway after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday evening.

According to Breezy Point police, officers responded at 8:48 p.m. to a call of assistance to the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive, in the area of the Whitebirch Resort. When they arrived, officers found three people dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public," police said in a release.

The names of the deceased will be released pending investigation and notification of family. Police say it remains an active investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

"It's a time-share resort that's about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it's a separate resort," said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort.

Spizzo added, "It's an active investigation, and we're just letting our local police department do the work. We'll follow their lead when information comes out."

WCCO spoke with resort guests, Don and Pam Wostrel of Sauk Rapids.

"We were shocked by what happened," Don Wostrel said.

Pam Wostrel says it's always very quiet around the area.

"This is probably one of the most peaceful places you could actually be in your life," Wostrel said. "You just want to know what happened, we've been lurking around here, because you just want answers."

Law enforcement were waiting for preliminary autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing, police said in another statement around noon Wednesday.

