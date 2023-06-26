 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3 found dead at home included couple celebrating golden wedding anniversary, officials in Massachusetts say

  • 0
3 found dead at home included couple celebrating golden wedding anniversary, officials in Massachusetts say

Police are seen at the location of an apparent triple homicide in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

 WCVB

(CNN) — Three people were found dead inside a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, including a couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, officials said.

The victims were found dead from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police have increased their presence in the area as they search for suspects in the apparent triple homicide, Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

All three are members of the same family and were due at church that morning, Ryan said at a news conference Sunday.

Two of the victims were expected to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, Ryan said. “As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic,” Ryan said.

“We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night,” Carmichael said. “We’re going to use a lot of our own resources – extra officers being called in, extra dispatchers brought into the dispatch center.”

There was an attempted break-in just before 6 a.m. at a home half a mile from the residence where the three people were found dead, the district attorney said.

A preliminary investigation showed signs of forced entry at the scene of the killings, but officials have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected, Ryan said.

Officials are asking the public to remain vigilant, check their surveillance videos and call the police if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“As far as the Newton Police Department, we won’t rest until we find out who did this, and we find justice for the victims that were involved here,” the police chief said.

Newton is around 10 miles west of Boston.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you