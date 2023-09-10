 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across Western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 people shot over parking spot dispute

  • 0

A double shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday stemmed from an argument over a parking spot, according to police. CBS New York's Christina Fan reports.

Click here for updates on this story

    New York (WLNY) -- Two people were injured in a daytime shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman were shot while on Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:15 p.m.

It appears a car was struck by bullet multiple times.

It's unclear if the victims were inside that vehicle at the time of the shooting or what exactly led up to the shooting.

Police say the woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition and the man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

