 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 people died and 5 were injured in a downtown Louisville shooting outside a restaurant and lounge

  • 0
2 people died and 5 were injured in a downtown Louisville shooting outside a restaurant and lounge

Authorities respond to the scene of a shooting in downtown Louisville early Sunday, August 27.

 WLKY

(CNN) — An overnight shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, has left two people dead and five more injured, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge around 3 a.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The first victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD deputy chief Steve Healey. Another adult man died from his injuries in the hospital, police said.

The five people who were injured are recovering at local hospitals. Four appear to have non-life-threatening injuries and one other victim’s condition is unknown, Healey said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe the suspect or suspects were “going around randomly shooting people,” Healey said.

The incident is one of at least 474 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

The restaurant and lounge has received several complaints relating to noise and individuals blocking sidewalks and traffic, according to police.

“We were told the business was sold, effective September 1, and would not reopen. Obviously, last night they opened,” LMPD Lt. Col. Ryan Bates said.

CNN has reached out to the Southern Restaurant & Lounge for comment.

The business’ lease will be terminated as of August 31, Louisville’s mayor said.

Police said they believe about 200 to 300 people were in the area when the shooting occurred and have asked the public for help regarding information related to the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you