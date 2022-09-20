 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

2 dead after plane crashes in residential neighborhood

  • 0
Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., New Jersey on Monday.

 WPVI

Click here for updates on this story

    UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pilot and a passenger are dead after a small plane crashed in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Monday.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Twp. The airport is on the same road, officials said.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC at rest in a yard.

A white sheet was covering the front of the plane.

"The plane actually landed in front of a residence in the yard, but fortunately no one else was injured," said Sergeant Alejandro Goez, with New Jersey State Police.

Investigators have removed the plane and will now try to figure out what went wrong

"What led up to the crash, and as far as the flight plan and where they were headed," Goez said.

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

The NTSB, FAA and state police are investigating the crash.

