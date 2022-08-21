2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 PM MST, earlier heavy rainfall resulted in a rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1030 PM MST, the wash was at 9.66 feet with a gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. - Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Vamori Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&