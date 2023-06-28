 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
afternoon temperatures between 107 and 113.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

  • 0

CA: An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck in Ventura County, causing the train to partly derail and injuring 16 people.

(CNN) — At least 16 people were injured Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with a truck blocking the tracks and partially derailed in Southern California, local officials said.

The driver of the truck was transported to a trauma center and another person was taken to a medical center with a “minor medical emergency,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Fourteen others were transported from the scene with minor injuries, it said in a tweet.

The department said the other passengers of the Coast Starlight train appeared uninjured.

Train No. 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at about 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck the vehicle obstructing the tracks in Moorpark, California, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the rail line said in a statement.

“The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements,” Amtrak’s statement said.

There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated from the train, Amtrak said.

Fire and emergency medical crews have cleared the scene, the fire department said. Passengers were taken to a reunification center where they could contact family members.

Amtrak said it will investigate the incident in coordination with local authorities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.