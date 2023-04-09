13-year-old leads California police on chase in stolen car and crashes, leaving 1 person dead and nearly a dozen injured

One person has died and nearly a dozen more were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in California, authorities said.

A Woodland Police Department officer spotted a vehicle being driven erratically on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the agency. Woodland is located about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit followed, Woodland police said. The car then collided with two other vehicles, causing two cars to catch fire.

Four ambulances were requested to the scene -- one person died and "nearly a dozen" people were injured, according to the release. The extent of their injuries was still being assessed Saturday evening.

Police later determined that the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car.

California Highway Patrol is now investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

CNN has reached out to Woodland police for additional information.

