Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

11-year-old lucky to be alive after tree goes through roof into her bedroom

  • 0

An 11-year-old girl in Raymond is lucky to be alive after Friday mornings storms.

Click here for updates on this story

    HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) -- An 11-year-old girl in Raymond is lucky to be alive after Friday morning’s storms.

“When you see the tree — and I took a picture of it — when you go in there and see that I don’t know how she made it out,” said cousin Taylor Seaton.

Michael Meissner, 11-year-old McKenzie’s father, said she was only inches away from tragedy when strong winds knocked down a large tree through the roof, into her bedroom and onto her bed at their Thigpen Road home.

“You can see where the floor of the house snapped in half. There’s no wall anymore,” Meissner said. “If you look down there, there’s a piece of rafter. I don’t know how it (didn’t) hit her head.”

McKenzie walked away with just a few scratches.

“It’s fortunate that it didn’t hurt her worse than it did,” Seaton said. “I guess we’re very lucky for that. That’s been emotional.”

The family said they are working with their insurance company and the American Red Cross to get through the disaster.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

