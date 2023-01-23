 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM MST Monday to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

1 killed and 7 injured in shooting in Oakland, California

  • 0

CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Brandon Tsay, the man who confronted and disarmed the suspect of the Monterey Park, California, mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured 9 others, about the moment Tsay came face to face with the gunman at a second location nearby.

Seven people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, California, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 p.m. to investigate an alert from a ShotSpotter, which is gunshot detection technology, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

When officials arrived at the scene they found "several casings" but no victims, the statement said. During the investigation, officers learned there had been a shooting between several individuals, police said.

Multiple hospitals then began alerting police they had received multiple patients suffering gunshot wounds who had self-transported to the hospitals for treatment.

The seven injured people were in stable condition, police said. The deceased victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, they added.

The Oakland shooting was California's third mass shooting within three days.

Just hours earlier about 40 miles southwest of Oakland, seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay, officials said. A 67-year-old suspect is in custody.

And in Southern California, 11 people were killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.