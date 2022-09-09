CNN chief anchor of 20 years, Bernard Shaw, passes away

Cnn's chief anchor for 20 years, Bernard Shaw, died at the age of 82 on Wednesday.
Shaw, who was born on May 22, 1940, in Chicago, became CNN's first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched in June of 1980.
The head of CNN confirmed Shaw's death in a statement, and said the Shaw family is requesting "complete privacy at this time."
Funeral services will be held for family members and invited guests, with a public memorial service planned for a later date.
Over the course of his career, Shaw covered some of the landmark stories of the last three decades.
Including the student uprising in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989, the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the 2000 presidential race.
Shaw officially retired from CNN in February of 2001, according to his network biography.
Bernard Shaw has received various honors, including an induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and two lifetime achievement awards.