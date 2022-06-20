CNA gets White House recognition after seizing 12M fentanyl pills in 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fentanyl is a powerful opioid used as a pain killer and it has become an epidemic. It is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

It is being manufactured illegally and the Drug Enforcement Administration is doing its best to get the drug off the streets.

From January through March, DEA has seized 8 million fentanyl pills in Arizona.

In 2021, 12 million pills were seized, and the year before agents seized half that amount.

"Those are lives saved just by stopping those pills from hitting the streets," Cheri Oz, DEA Special Agent in charge of the Phoenix division said. "That was so important to Mike, and so important to the CNA group."

This was so important that the Counter Narcotic Alliance group a task force DEA special agent Mike Garbo was a part of just received a national award from the White House. It is given by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) for outstanding interdiction effort.

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Jesse Chamberlain heads the Counter Narcotics Alliance Interdiction squad.

"Mike was the best when it came to interdiction and his work ethic was second to none and he imparted that on all of us," Chamerlain said.

Garbo died in the line of duty while working on an interdiction operation at the Amtrack station on October 4, 2021.

Chamberlain is also part of the CNA unit receiving the award. He worked with Special agent Garbo.

He said they think of Garbo everyday. He added, he taught them many things including relationships with their local, state and federal partners because the mission was simple but important.

"Stopping these drugs from getting into our community," Chamberlain said.

Oz commended the CNA.

"That team has doubled down they use Mike as an inspiration to carry on because it's the work he was doing. They are doing is so important we're talking about saving American lives," she said. "It's a long-haul project that we all have to be a part of. We've got to turn this fentanyl thing around."

Just last week, the CNA squad seized 400,000 fentanyl pills and 10 kilos of cocaine, estimated value $650.000.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to continue doing what we have to do to keep the public safe and to keep these drugs out of these communities," Chamberlain said. "When we found out we were receiving the award, it's bittersweet because we would give up anything, all the awards in the world to have Mike back here with us today. I know he's looking down on us and he's very proud of the work we're doing and will continue his legacy through our work."