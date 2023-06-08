It will be another cooler than average day with a few clouds as well! Temperatures will stay comfortable through the weekend and into next week but it will be windy from time to time....
Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning under a mostly clear sky. Clouds will gradually increase with a mostly cloudy sky on tap this afternoon. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 90s for the warmest spots, which is well below our normal average of 100°.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend but will gradually warm into the upper 90s on Saturday. Another system will impact us the second half of the weekend bringing occasional gusty winds especially on Sunday but it will also keep our temperatures below normal with highs back in the low 90s early next week!
While it will be cooler than average, temperatures will still have a big impact this week. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 5 PM. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Clouds increase and warm. High: 94°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly cloudy. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: Few clouds and warm. High: 93°