Clouds increase but warm!

Another cold morning so bundle up before you head out! Really nice warm up this afternoon but expect a few more clouds today.
Clouds will increase today thanks to a system passing to the north. That is where all of the moisture will stay with only a slight chance for showers in the White Mountains and possibly some virga this far south.
Clouds decrease tomorrow morning so expect tons of sunshine by late morning and slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will climb back into the low 70s by the end of the weekend and into early next week!
Today is opening day up in Ski Valley! Slopes open at 10:30 AM and temperatures will be in the 30s with highs in the low 40s. If you plan on heading up there tomorrow or this weekend, highs will be even colder. Plan on the mid to upper 30s from open to close each day under a mostly sunny sky.
A system could bring light rain and light mountain snow Tuesday night and colder temperatures by midweek next week. More details to come as we get closer.
- Today: Clouds increase and warm. High: 71°
- Tonight: Clouds decrease, cold. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Cooler and mostly sunny. High: 65°