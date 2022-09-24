Best chance for storms this evening will be over the high terrain and to the south and east of Tucson. Expect more of the same for your Sunday with highs pushing into the upper 90s!
Beautiful night ahead as most stay on the dry side. For those seeing thunderstorm action, the biggest threat will be flooding and flash flooding so stay storm alert. Overnight lows drop into the 60s and 70s.
Most of us stay dry tomorrow and Monday with highs pushing close to the triple digit mark in the warmest spots. It will be breezy from time to time early in the week and then some moisture will make its way back into Southeastern Arizona before the Monsoon comes to an end this Friday!
As of now, activity increases Tuesday through Thursday with isolated storms on tap. Temperatures will also take a dive with highs dropping closer to average in the low 90s by Thursday!
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 99°
- Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 98°